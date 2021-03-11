Markets
Here's Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring Today

Matthew Frankel
What happened

The stock market was having a strong session on Thursday, with all three major indexes well into positive territory. However, Latin America e-commerce and fintech specialist MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was a particular standout. As of 1 p.m. EST, shares of the fast-growing company were higher by more than 9%.

So what

There are two likely reasons for today's move. First, MercadoLibre has been hit hard in the recent tech sector slump, and most of those beaten-down stocks are rebounding sharply. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is by far the best-performing index of the day, up by nearly 3%.

Packages on a conveyor system.

Image source: Getty Images.

Second, MercadoLibre received an analyst upgrade. BTIG upgraded MercadeLibre from neutral to buy and announced a $1,720 price target. Even after today's sharp rally, this implies another 10% upside.

Analysts are rather divided on MercadoLibre. While the stock has a bullish rating by most analysts who cover it, price targets range from a low of $1,075 to a high of $2,500, so today's upgrade is certainly encouraging. And it follows an upgrade by J.P. Morgan just a few days ago.

Now what

To be sure, analyst upgrades and downgrades don't have any effect on a company's business and don't change the long-term investment thesis. However, there are many investors who decide what stocks to buy and sell based on analyst opinions, and upgrades can certainly result in upward pressure in a stock's price as buyers rush in. And that's what we're seeing today.

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

