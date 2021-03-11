Here's Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

The stock market was having a strong session on Thursday, with all three major indexes well into positive territory. However, Latin America e-commerce and fintech specialist MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was a particular standout. As of 1 p.m. EST, shares of the fast-growing company were higher by more than 9%.

So what

There are two likely reasons for today's move. First, MercadoLibre has been hit hard in the recent tech sector slump, and most of those beaten-down stocks are rebounding sharply. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is by far the best-performing index of the day, up by nearly 3%.

Second, MercadoLibre received an analyst upgrade. BTIG upgraded MercadeLibre from neutral to buy and announced a $1,720 price target. Even after today's sharp rally, this implies another 10% upside.

Analysts are rather divided on MercadoLibre. While the stock has a bullish rating by most analysts who cover it, price targets range from a low of $1,075 to a high of $2,500, so today's upgrade is certainly encouraging. And it follows an upgrade by J.P. Morgan just a few days ago.

Now what

To be sure, analyst upgrades and downgrades don't have any effect on a company's business and don't change the long-term investment thesis. However, there are many investors who decide what stocks to buy and sell based on analyst opinions, and upgrades can certainly result in upward pressure in a stock's price as buyers rush in. And that's what we're seeing today.

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

