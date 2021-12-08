Here's Why Medtronic Stock Dipped 11% in November

What happened

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) stock slumped 11.3% in November after the company and some of its closest peers published uninspiring earnings reports. Clearly, there are some industrywide challenges that are weighing on prices across the board.

MDT Total Return Level data by YCharts

So what

Medtronic reported earnings on Nov. 23, but it followed other medical device stocks downward after their companies reported earnings at the end of October. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) fell short of analyst estimates for both sales and earnings, and it revised its full-year forecasts downward. Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) fell slightly short of Wall Street's sales expectations, though it delivered profits in line with the analysts' models. Medtronic followed those by falling short of sales forecasts, and it echoed many of the talking points of its peers.

Some common themes emerged among the medical device stocks. It's a competitive industry with significant pricing pressure, but there are also forces driving costs higher. Global supply chain issues and labor shortages are causing procedure cancellations, leading to higher costs for procedures that do take place.

Sales of devices that are used in the treatment of COVID-19 are falling off, negatively impacting sales growth in countries that are enjoying lower coronavirus case loads than in previous quarters. On the flip side, a resurgence of coronavirus cases in other countries is leading to restrictions on elective and non-emergency procedures, dealing blows to sales volumes for medical device stocks. Medtronic and its peers find themselves in an awkward limbo that's creating a challenging operating environment.

Things are uncertain right now, and it will probably take a few quarters for conditions to normalize.

Now what

Medtronic is never going to be a high-growth stock. Sales have been mostly flat over the past five years, and earnings have not moved consistently higher. With forward P/E and enterprise-value-to-EBITDA both around 20, the stock isn't particularly cheap or expensive.

Medtronic is more suitable as an income investment. It's a Dividend Aristocrat that's raised its dividend 44 straight years. That dividend has been increasing around 8% annually in recent years, and it's currently paying a 2.15% dividend yield. That's pretty good for S&P 500 companies in today's market. The 70% payout ratio suggests that Medtronic's dividend is sustainable, but it doesn't leave much room for growth. Overall, it's probably a safe bet that the leaders in the medical device market will enjoy stable demand over the long term, but don't be shocked if there's more volatility in the first half of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Medtronic

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medtronic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Ryan Downie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.