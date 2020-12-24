Here's Why Medifast (MED) is Likely to Sustain Solid Run in 2021

Medifast, Inc. MED is in robust shape, mainly attributable to strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system. This along with its other growth-oriented endeavors has helped this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock return a whopping 84.5% so far this year, easily crushing the industry’s rise of 0.8%. Meanwhile, Medifast has also outpaced the S&P 500’s growth of 16.4% in the same time frame, while the Zacks Consumer Staples sector dipped 0.5%.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors, which have not only backed the company so far but also place it well for 2021. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 and 2021 earnings per share has gone up roughly 3% each to $9.16 and $10.42, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Factors Telling Medifast’s Growth Tale

The company has been benefiting from strength in OPTAVIA for quite some time. OPTAVIA follows a holistic approach by focusing on six key areas of a human being, namely weight, eating and hydration, motion, sleep, mind and surroundings. Further, OPTAVIA combines scientifically-proven programs, effective products as well as guidance from its coaches to help consumers lead a healthier lifestyle. The OPTAVIA product line is sold through its community of independent coaches who offer support and guidance to their clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA coaches, franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating.

Markedly, OPTAVIA-branded products formed 83% of consumable units sold in the third quarter of 2020. Incidentally, total active earning OPTAVIA coaches grew 30.7% to 42,100. Further, average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA coach came in at $6,329, up from $5,715 in the same period last year. Also, the same grew 8.2% from the preceding quarter, marking the third straight quarter of sequential growth. Productivity was backed by a rise in the number of clients and elevated average client spend compared with the second quarter. Coach productivity improvement was a result of the company’s constant focus on developing tools and programs to increase the efficiency of coaches. Also, the relevance of the company’s offerings amid an environment where consumers are choosing health and wellness options has been an upside.



Apart from this, Medifast has been undertaking a number of measures to drive growth amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company has been speeding up its long-term supply-chain efforts to ensure that it is able to achieve the expected growth in the next few years. Further, it has made certain moves to expand capacity in powder and bar manufacturing as well as distribution. The company has achieved this via its ties with an expanding network of coal manufacturers whose facilities are qualified to produce Medifast’s products. This new manufacturing capacity came online in October and is likely to keep scaling as the company moves into the next year, which is likely to ultimately double its existing manufacturing capacity by the end of 2021. Also, Medifast is on track to scale its distribution capacity according to the manufacturing capacity.





Additionally, the company is focused on making technological investments, as part of which it opened a new technology center in Utah at the beginning of the year. The company’s core technological initiatives have included alpha testing of two new apps, which are focused on coaches and clients. These include the OPTAVIA Coach Connect app and the OPTAVIA Client app. Certainly, Medifast’s focus on the development of a digital-first approach seems to be yielding results.

Wrapping Up

The abovementioned upsides aided Medifast’s overall third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and sales surged year over year and cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s programming initiatives, together with improvements to the organization, helped Medifast witness solid progress in the quarter. The company remains committed to making further investments to improve its infrastructure in order to aid growth. Further, Medifast is well placed to encash on the opportunities arising from consumers’ rising inclination toward health and wellness in the United States as well as other parts of the world.



All said, we believe that this producer and distributor of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products is in a good shape to deliver well despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

