Here's Why Medical Properties (MPW) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Medical Properties (MPW) ending at $4.82, denoting a +0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 2.13% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.21, indicating a 44.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $265.97 million, indicating a 13.25% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of -44.03% and +23.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.27% decrease. At present, Medical Properties boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Medical Properties is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.65 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.