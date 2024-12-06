Here's Why Maximus Stock is a Great Pick for You Right Now

Maximus, Inc. MMS is a government services provider that has been in investors’ good books on the back disciplined acquisition strategy, constant dividend payments, and high liquidity position.

What Makes Maximus an Attractive Pick?

Solid Rank: MMS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for fiscal 2025 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up from $5.83 per share to $5.85 per share in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Maximus has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.6% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMS’ fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.4 billion, reflecting 1% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.5 billion, indicating a 2.3% rise year over year.

Growth Factors: Maximus has been conducting acquisitions swiftly and this strategy has allowed it to expand its business processes and knowledge-based and client relationships, improve technical capabilities, as well as gain additional skill sets. Buyouts enable MMS to boost its organic growth. Its ability to deliver defined, measurable outcomes differentiates it from its competitors.

The company has a strong record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2023, 2022, and 2021, Maximus paid cash dividends of $68 million, $68.7 million, and $68.8 million, respectively. These steady payouts indicate Maximus’ commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Maximus has a robust liquidity position. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 was pegged at 1.49, slightly higher than the industry’s 1.45. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will easily pay off short-term obligations.

Other Stocks to Consider

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. CLMB and Parsons PSN are some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector.

Climb Global Solutions flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CLMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.1%, on average.

Parsons sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.

PSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.

