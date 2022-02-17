Markets
MTTR

Here's Why Matterport Just Hit a New All-Time Low on Thursday

Contributor
Matthew Frankel The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), which offers a platform and hardware designed to create 3D maps of interior spaces, was having an awful day on Thursday. While the stock market was generally negative, Matterport was a major underperformer, with shares down by 16% at 10:45 a.m. ET, and the stock hitting a fresh all-time low.

So what

At first glance, Matterport's quarter looks quite solid. The company's subscriber base nearly doubled over the past year, and subscription revenue was 47% higher in 2021 than it was in 2020.

The interior of an open-concept office space, seen from above.

Image source: Getty Images.

The problem wasn't necessarily with the company's earnings, but with its forward guidance. Matterport is projecting subscription revenue of about $81 million for 2022, which would be an increase of about 33% year over year. Plus, Matterport is expecting an adjusted loss of about $0.50 per share, which translates to about $125 million for the year. And this is an adjusted loss -- under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the loss is likely to be worse.

Now what

Simply put, Matterport went public as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) initial public offering in 2021 and between the initial SPAC merger and subsequent warrant redemption, the company received about $700 million in cash. Investors were obviously expecting a stronger growth rate going forward, which is why we're seeing the stock sell off today.

On the other hand, if Matterport can surprise the market in 2022 with better-than-expected growth, the current share price could end up being a bargain.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Matterport, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

