Here's Why Mastercard Fell on Thursday

What happened

The stock market suffered its largest percentage loss since 1987 on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 index both falling nearly 10% on the day. The indices are both more than 25% lower than their all-time highs, which were reached just a month ago.

The financial sector has been one of the worst-performing parts of the market in the downturn, and even the best-performing fintech stocks of recent years haven't been immune. Just three weeks after hitting an all-time high of $347.25 per share, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shed 10.5% of its value on Thursday and is now more than 30% down from its highs.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Payment processors like Mastercard have a different set of worries than most of the rest of the financial sector. Specifically, banks are getting crushed by (among other factors) plunging interest rates, which are likely to narrow their profit margins on loans.

Mastercard doesn't loan any money directly -- it simply serves as a facilitator between banks, consumers, and small businesses. However, the company's main revenue comes from fees, which are a small percentage of the total transaction volume processed through Mastercard's network. With major events cancelled and consumers avoiding public places, it's virtually certain that the overall payment volume will be significantly lower for as long as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak worries in the market persist.

Now what

It remains to be seen if this downturn will be followed by a quick upward movement or if we're in the early stages of a long bear market. This could certainly be an attractive entry point for long-term investors who want exposure to the payment-processing giant, but I wouldn't exactly expect a smooth ride in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mastercard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.