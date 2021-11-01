Here's Why Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Martin Marietta Materials's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Martin Marietta Materials had US$2.87b of debt, up from US$2.75b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At Martin Marietta Materials' Liabilities

NYSE:MLM Debt to Equity History November 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Martin Marietta Materials had liabilities of US$758.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.34b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$53.1m as well as receivables valued at US$730.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.31b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Martin Marietta Materials has a humongous market capitalization of US$24.5b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Martin Marietta Materials's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.8 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Martin Marietta Materials grew its EBIT by 9.3% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Martin Marietta Materials can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Martin Marietta Materials produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Martin Marietta Materials's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. All these things considered, it appears that Martin Marietta Materials can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Martin Marietta Materials .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

