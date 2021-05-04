Here's Why Markel Corporation's (NYSE:MKL) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

The decent performance at Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 10 May 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Tom Gayner Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Markel Corporation has a market capitalization of US$16b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 13% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. In other words, Markel pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Tom Gayner also holds US$30m worth of Markel stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 24% Other US$3.2m US$3.8m 76% Total Compensation US$4.2m US$4.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Markel pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Markel Corporation's Growth

Markel Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 124% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 66% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Markel Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Markel Corporation has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 5.0%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Markel we think you should know about.

