Here's Why Markel, Aflac, and Safety Insurance Group Soared on Friday

What happened

In the recent stock market downturn, and the financial sector has been one of the worst performers of all. And insurance stocks were no exception. AnConversely, when the market rebounded on Friday, insurance stocks were some of the best performers. Markel (NYSE: MKL), Aflac (NYSE: AFL), and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) ended the day higher up 10%, 10%, and 12%, respectively.

So what

Insurance stocks had been hammered all week in the market downturn. For one, the coronavirus pandemic itself could result in an uptick in insurance claims, especially if it gets significantly worse from here.

Image source: Getty Images.

Second, it's important to point out that as the stock market climbed on Friday, so did Treasury yields. A primary driver of insurance company profits is investment income -- that is, insurers collect premiums from their customers, and invest that money until it needs to be paid out. Most insurers invest the bulk of their money in high-grade fixed-income investments such as Treasury securities, so lower yields were a big factor in the underperformance of insurance stocks. Since Treasury yields spiked on Friday, it was a welcome sign that the ultra-low yields that we saw earlier in the week could be over.

Now what

It remains to be seen how the coronavirus outbreak will play out, and its magnitude will certainly have an effect on the insurance industry. Furthermore, keep your eye on bond yields (the 10-year Treasury is a good benchmark), as higher yields are generally a positive catalyst for insurance company profits.

10 stocks we like better than Aflac

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aflac wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Markel. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Markel. The Motley Fool recommends Aflac and Safety Insurance Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.