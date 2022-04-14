Here's Why Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock is an Attractive Bet

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been gaining momentum on the back of higher average assets under management and administration, higher sales volumes and product repricing.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.80 and $2.91, respectively, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.1% and 4.1%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 10%.

Earnings Surprise History

Manulife Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in five of the last six quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Manulife Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has rallied 12% against the industry’s decline of 2%.



Style Score

Manulife Financial has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Manulife Financial’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) was 13.3%, which expanded 230 basis points year over year. ROE reflects its efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

The life insurer stands to gain from three of its highest potential operating division, Asia, Canada and Global Wealth and Asset Management (“WAM”).



Riding on higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance in Canada and the favorable impact of product repricing in Hong Kong, new business gains are expected be higher.



Higher new business gains along with solid net fee income from higher average assets under management and administration in the Global Wealth and Asset Management business, higher investment income and double-digit in-force business growth in Canada and Asia are likely to benefit the core earnings of Manulife Financial.



MFC witnessed double-digit growth in new business value (NBV) in 2021 across Asia, Canada and the U.S. segment. Higher sales volumes, favorable interest rates as well as a favorable product mix, higher margins in annuities and international business are expected to drive NBV.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, MFC inked a 16-year exclusive bancassurance partnership with VietinBank that is likely to enhance the insurer’s distribution capability in Vietnam with its wide range of insurance, wealth, and retirement solutions. MFC also acquired Aviva Vietnam to further enhance its scale in Vietnam's fast-growing market.



Manulife remains focused on driving efficient growth, ensuring scalable growth, offering outstanding customer experience as well as digital ways of working.



The life insurer boasts financial flexibility by virtue of solid growth in new business value, robust annualized premium equivalent sales growth and solid balance sheet. Its balance sheet remained strong as evident from the LICAT and leverage ratios, which provide sufficient liquidity to deliver on strategic and capital deployment priorities.

Solid Capital Deployment

Banking on operational excellence, the life insurer has increased its dividend at an eight-year (2015-2022) CAGR of 7.1%. Its current dividend yield of 4.9% is higher than the industry average of 3.9%. MFC resumed share repurchases under the recently launched Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program in the first quarter of 2022.

