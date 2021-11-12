Here's Why Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Mammoth Energy Services's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Mammoth Energy Services had US$80.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$89.8m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.71m, its net debt is less, at about US$71.0m.

How Strong Is Mammoth Energy Services' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TUSK Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Mammoth Energy Services had liabilities of US$146.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$106.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.71m and US$402.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$159.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Mammoth Energy Services' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Mammoth Energy Services's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Mammoth Energy Services made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$257m, which is a fall of 13%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Mammoth Energy Services's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$139m at the EBIT level. That said, we're impressed with the strong balance sheet liquidity. That should give the business time to grow its cashflow. While the stock is probably a bit risky, there may be an opportunity if the business itself improves, allowing the company to stage a recovery. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Mammoth Energy Services (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.