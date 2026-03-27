Here's Why MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Fell More Than Broader Market

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $36.30, demonstrating a -9.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had lost 31.01% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 16.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $277.35 million, up 12.99% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.52 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, signifying shifts of -2.56% and +9.68%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, MakeMyTrip holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.44.

Investors should also note that MMYT has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MMYT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 21, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.