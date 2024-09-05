Here's Why MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed at $93.76, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 6.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of MakeMyTrip will be of great interest to investors. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $216.03 million, reflecting a 28.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $946.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +40.16% and +20.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MakeMyTrip is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.24.

We can additionally observe that MMYT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

