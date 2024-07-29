Here's Why Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Main Street Capital (MAIN) ended the recent trading session at $51.02, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the investment firm have appreciated by 0.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.59 million, up 2.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.08 per share and a revenue of $529.41 million, demonstrating changes of -6.42% and +5.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.28.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

