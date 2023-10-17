Here's Why Main Street Capital (MAIN) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN) standing at $40.19, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

The the stock of investment firm has fallen by 1.97% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.64% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million, indicating changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

