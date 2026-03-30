Here's Why M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $66.19, marking a -4.11% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.2 million, indicating a 11.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $59 million, which would represent changes of -6.49% and +8.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.26% downward. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.18. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.2 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.