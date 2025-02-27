Here's Why M/I Homes (MHO) Fell More Than Broader Market

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $116.92, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.78%.

The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 7.26% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 10.85% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.97%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.12 billion, indicating a 7.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.44 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.44% and +3.61%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.71% downward. At present, M/I Homes boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, M/I Homes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.15.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.