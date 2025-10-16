Here's Why Lululemon (LULU) Fell More Than Broader Market

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $164.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The stock of athletic apparel maker has risen by 2.21% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lululemon will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.22, marking a 22.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 3.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.9 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion, which would represent changes of -11.89% and +3.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Right now, Lululemon possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Lululemon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.41 for its industry.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 10.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.