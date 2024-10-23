Here's Why Lululemon (LULU) Fell More Than Broader Market

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $293.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker witnessed a gain of 13.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lululemon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.76, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating a 6.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.02 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion, indicating changes of +9.79% and +9.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.64, so one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 2.17 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.