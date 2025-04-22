Here's Why Lucid Group (LCID) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Lucid Group (LCID) closed at $2.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 6.07% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 23.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $236.1 million, up 36.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of +25.6% and +60.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.31% decrease. Lucid Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

