Here's Why Lucid Group (LCID) Fell More Than Broader Market

Lucid Group (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $2.56, moving -8.24% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

Shares of the an electric vehicle automaker have appreciated by 32.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lucid Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.22, reflecting a 24.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $253.43 million, up 26.35% from the year-ago period.

LCID's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.8% and +62.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% higher. Lucid Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

