Here's Why LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LSB Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 LSB Industries had US$726.4m of debt, an increase on US$489.9m, over one year. However, it also had US$343.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$382.8m.

NYSE:LXU Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Strong Is LSB Industries' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that LSB Industries had liabilities of US$123.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$766.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$343.6m as well as receivables valued at US$97.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$449.3m.

This deficit isn't so bad because LSB Industries is worth US$1.12b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

LSB Industries has net debt worth 1.5 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.9 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. We also note that LSB Industries improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$184m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine LSB Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the most recent year, LSB Industries recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis LSB Industries's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For example, its interest cover makes us a little nervous about its debt. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about LSB Industries's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with LSB Industries , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

