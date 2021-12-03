Here's Why Longeveron Is Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Miami, are soaring in response to good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Investors excited about an orphan drug designation for the company's stem cell treatment pushed the stock 36.7% higher as of 10:37 a.m. ET on Friday.

So what

Longeveron is developing bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells for the treatment of a variety of age-related disorders including Alzheimer's disease. Today, the FDA granted the company's lead candidate, Lomecel-B, an orphan designation for the treatment of a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Image source: Getty Images.

Generally, orphan drug designations aren't something to get excited about. The FDA hands them out like candy to just about anyone that intends to develop a drug for underserved patients with a rare condition.

Now what

If approved to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome, this orphan drug designation can begin assisting Longeveron with a handful of useful benefits. The most important one is seven years of market exclusivity.

There isn't much of a difference between the bone marrow-derived stem cells in Lomecel-B and the stem cells biomedical scientists have been researching for decades. They've been renamed medical signaling cells in recent years, but evidence of a significant benefit for specific indications remains elusive.

Longeveron is now a good stock to buy, and betting against it could prove disastrous, too. In the first quarter of 2022, Longeveron intends to begin clinical trials with Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

10 stocks we like better than Longeveron Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Longeveron Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.