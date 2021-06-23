Here's Why LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LogicBio Therapeutics Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that LogicBio Therapeutics had US$10.1m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$63.9m in cash, so it actually has US$53.9m net cash.

A Look At LogicBio Therapeutics' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:LOGC Debt to Equity History June 23rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that LogicBio Therapeutics had liabilities of US$7.70m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$63.9m and US$89.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$44.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that LogicBio Therapeutics' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that LogicBio Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine LogicBio Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, LogicBio Therapeutics reported revenue of US$2.9m, which is a gain of 183%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is LogicBio Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months LogicBio Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$30m of cash and made a loss of US$33m. But at least it has US$53.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. The good news for shareholders is that LogicBio Therapeutics has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LogicBio Therapeutics you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

