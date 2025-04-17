Here's Why Lockheed Martin Stock Flew Lower Today

Shares in defense contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) declined by as much as 6% in early morning trading Thursday on the news that chief financial officer (CFO) Jay Malave was departing the company to pursue other opportunities.

An interesting departure

Malave has held the title of CFO at two businesses that were part of the former United Technologies (UTC Carrier and UTC Aerospace Systems), the defense company L3Harris Technologies, and, since 2022, Lockheed Martin. So it's hard to think of a more significant opportunity than Lockheed Martin, with a market cap around $110 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Moreover, the timing of the departure, just a few days before the defense contractor releases its first-quarter earnings report on April 22, raises questions.

Where next for Lockheed Martin

On a positive note, the company has appointed a 26-year company veteran, Evan Scott, as CFO effective immediately. Management also moved to dispel fears over any consequence for earnings by saying that it "will reaffirm the company's previously issued 2025 guidance."

However, the company says, this guidance doesn't include the "evolving impacts of tariffs" as well as the recent announcement of the Next Generation Air Dominance project, which aims to replace the company's F-22 with a fighter jet that will allow the U.S. Air Force to maintain combat superiority.

It's only natural that investors will speculate over the reasons for the abrupt departure of a CFO who had been in his position for only three years (as yet, Malave remains on the board of GE Vernova), and that speculation has taken the stock down today.

Still, with earnings about to be released on Tuesday, investors and analysts will have plenty of time to question CEO James Taiclet and others about the trajectory of Lockheed's business. The reasons for the departure may have nothing at all to do with operational or administrative matters at the company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lockheed Martin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,429!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 794% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends L3Harris Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.