Here's Why Lockheed Martin (LMT) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Lockheed Martin (LMT) ending at $456.60, denoting a -4.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 3.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.58, indicating a 7.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.59 billion, up 2.57% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.27 per share and a revenue of $74.35 billion, indicating changes of -4.21% and +4.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.2.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 1.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

