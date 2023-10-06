Here's Why Livent (LTHM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $17.03, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds witnessed a loss of 19.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 6.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Livent in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating a 14.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $274.37 million, indicating a 18.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.86% and +31.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.62% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Livent presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

