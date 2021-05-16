Here's Why Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lindsay's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Lindsay had US$115.8m of debt, at February 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$130.3m in cash, so it actually has US$14.5m net cash.

A Look At Lindsay's Liabilities

NYSE:LNN Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lindsay had liabilities of US$114.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$162.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$130.3m as well as receivables valued at US$95.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$51.9m.

Of course, Lindsay has a market capitalization of US$1.81b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Lindsay boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Lindsay has boosted its EBIT by 92%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Lindsay's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Lindsay has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Lindsay's free cash flow amounted to 33% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Lindsay's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$14.5m. And we liked the look of last year's 92% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Lindsay's use of debt is risky. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Lindsay insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

