Here's Why Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) closed at $12.05, marking a -4.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.1, showcasing a 23.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $312.84 million, indicating a 12.86% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.4 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.11% and +11.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 32.31.

Investors should also note that LSPD has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LSPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

