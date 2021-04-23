Here's Why Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Liberty Latin America's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Liberty Latin America had US$8.82b in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$894.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.92b.

A Look At Liberty Latin America's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:LILA Debt to Equity History April 23rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Liberty Latin America had liabilities of US$1.71b due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.1b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$894.9m in cash and US$560.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$10.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$3.23b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Liberty Latin America would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.88 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7 hit our confidence in Liberty Latin America like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Liberty Latin America's EBIT was down 24% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Liberty Latin America's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Liberty Latin America recorded free cash flow of 27% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

To be frank both Liberty Latin America's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its net debt to EBITDA fails to inspire much confidence. Considering all the factors previously mentioned, we think that Liberty Latin America really is carrying too much debt. To our minds, that means the stock is rather high risk, and probably one to avoid; but to each their own (investing) style. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Liberty Latin America has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

