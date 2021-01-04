Here's Why Li Auto Jumped 11% Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) were up by about 11% as of 1:30 p.m. EST Monday. The company announced its December and full-year vehicle deliveries over the weekend, and the numbers are growing quickly.

So what

The company delivered 14,464 vehicles in the fourth quarter, bringing its full-year total to 32,624. Deliveries in Q4 were 67% higher than in Q3, and December deliveries of the company's Li One SUV were up 530% year over year.

Li Auto One SUV. Image source: Li Auto.

Now what

Other Chinese electric-vehicle makers also reported strong delivery growth in December. NIO (NYSE: NIO) set a monthly record, more than doubling vehicle deliveries compared to a year prior.

Li Auto will soon have more electric automaker competition as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) launches its Model Y SUV in the country. The Li One SUV was designed to serve a specific niche in China: It includes a small gasoline engine onboard that can be used to recharge its batteries, allowing for longer travel between charging stations.

Li Auto opened seven additional retail stores in December and expanded its footprint to three new cities. It now has a presence in 41 cities in China.

10 stocks we like better than Li Auto Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Li Auto Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.