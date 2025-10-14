Here's Why Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Fell More Than Broader Market

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $22.79, demonstrating a -1.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.62% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.76 billion, indicating a 38.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $19.62 billion, which would represent changes of -48.55% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.98% decrease. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.97 for its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

