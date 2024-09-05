Here's Why Levi Strauss (LEVI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $18.83, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 11.06% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 17.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.64% and +2.12%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.98.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

