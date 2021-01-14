Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Plunging on Thursday

What happened

The stock market was largely flat on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index up by about 0.2% as of 12:50 p.m. EST. However, insurance technology disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) continued its streak of volatile moves with shares down nearly 11%.

So what

There are two main catalysts for today's move. First, Lemonade recently announced plans to sell 3 million new shares, and the company announced pricing of the offering this morning. Not only did the offering price at $165 per share (the stock closed at nearly $177 on Wednesday), but at 3.3 million shares, it was bigger than expected. When a company sells new shares, it dilutes existing shareholders, so this is a greater amount of dilution than was expected.

In addition, Lemonade's sell-off accelerated shortly after noon in response to Citron Research saying on Twitter that the stock will go "right back to $100."

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The tweet by Citron is market noise and isn't terribly material to investors -- especially those with a long-term focus. When stocks quadruple in a few months like Lemonade has, you'll inevitably run into analysts who say the shares are overpriced.

On the matter of dilution, I'm not terribly worried, and shareholders shouldn't be either. Selling 3.3 million shares at $165 allows the company to raise nearly $545 million. With major plans for international expansion and a life insurance operation starting in 2021, it'll be able to put the capital to good use. And thanks to the massive rally in Lemonade's share price since its summer 2020 IPO, it was able to raise this capital with far less dilution than would have been required.

Find out why Lemonade, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lemonade, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.