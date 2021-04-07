Markets
LMND

Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell 26% Last Month

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) fell 26% in March 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The insurance technology expert posted Street-stumping results early in the month, but the surprise wasn't enough to sustain Lemonade's soaring stock price.

So what

Lemonade's fourth-quarter revenue landed at $20.5 million, comfortably ahead of Wall Street's $19.1 million consensus estimate. Adjusted net losses of $0.60 per share also beat the Street's expectations of a $0.65 loss. The customer list grew 56% at 1 million names, and the average insurance premium per customer increased by 20%. However, management's guidance for the next quarter pointed to sales just below analysts' then-current projections. Lemonade's shares fell 13% over the next two days as investors digested the report and the concomitant analyst reactions.

A lemon slides down a red charting arrow, headed for an upward trajectory at the end of the slide.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The road ahead may be bumpy and unpredictable, but Lemonade has a very real chance to disrupt the enormous insurance market. The company's reliance on data-driven sign-up and insurance-claim procedures gives it lower operating costs, which are passed on to customers in the form of lower premiums. I'm so impressed by Lemonade's business prospects that I bought a few shares in December and I'm sorely tempted to add to my position at these low prices. Market-beating results over the long term are far more important than lumpy revenue streams in the early going.

Find out why Lemonade, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lemonade, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Anders Bylund owns shares of Lemonade, Inc.. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular