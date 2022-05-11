Here's Why Lemonade Stock Crashed After Earnings

In this video, I will go over Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) first-quarter earnings. Unlike last quarter, this one was much better and the future looks brighter for shareholders.

In-force premium (IFP) grew 66% year over year (YOY) with IFP of $419 million and over 1.5 million customers, up 37% YOY.

Premium per customer increased 22% YOY to $279. Gross earned premium increased 71% YOY to $96 million.

Gross loss ratio was 90%, which is 31% lower than a year ago (due to the Texas Freeze).

In the future, the company expects loss ratios across all Lemonade product lines to be below 75%.

This was the first quarter where all Lemonade products were available in a market.

The company expects 2022 to be the year of peak losses.

The acquisition of Metromile should be completed in the second quarter.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 9, 2022. The video was published on May 10, 2022.

