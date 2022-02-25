Here's Why Lemonade Stock Crashed After Earnings

In this video, I will go over Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) fourth-quarter earnings. As a shareholder since the IPO, I wasn't pleased with this quarter, and next quarter's guidance is weak. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

In-force premium (IFP) grew 78% year over year (YOY) with IFP of $380 million and about 1.42 million customers, up 45% YOY.

Premium per customer increased 25% YOY to $266. Gross earned premium increased 79% YOY to $89 million.

Gross loss ratio was 96%, which is 23% higher than a year ago. The driver of this increase is an unfavorable prior-period development due to a handful of older large losses for which the company under-reserved.

In the future, the company expects loss ratios across all Lemonade product lines to be below 75%.

The company expects 2022 to be the year of peak losses.

The acquisition of Metromile should be completed in the second quarter.

The company expects total annual IFP to grow approximately 70% during 2022.

For the full insights, do watch the video

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 23, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

