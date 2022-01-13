Here's Why Lemonade Is Falling on Thursday

What happened

The stock market was a mixed bag on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average in positive territory and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling. However, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was a major underperformer, with shares falling by more than 4% as of 2 p.m. ET after being down by as much as 6% earlier in the day.

So what

There are two potential explanations for Lemonade's poor stock performance today. First, while analysts at Piper Sandler kept their overweight rating on Lemonade, they lowered their price target on the stock from $84 to $54, implying significantly less upside for investors.

Second, and likely the biggest contributing factor, the massive investor rotation out of high-growth stocks that paused earlier in the week seems to have resumed. Lemonade isn't the only beaten-down growth stock by any means, and others that have been victims of the growth downtrend of the past two months -- fueled by inflation and interest rate feats -- are largely underperforming the market on Thursday as well.

Now what

One thing that is important to keep in mind is that as long as inflation fears persist and interest rates are expected to rise, it would be wise to expect high-growth stocks to remain under pressure. We just saw that the Consumer Price Index, widely considered the best gauge of inflation, increased by 7% year over year in December, and this is the fastest pace since 1982. And the Federal Reserve said that it plans to aggressively fight inflation this year, which could mean interest rates increasing faster than expected.

Having said that, keep in mind that none of this has to do with Lemonade's business. To be sure, there are some legitimate concerns about Lemonade's path to profitability, and investors should pay close attention when the insurance stock reports its latest results in a few weeks.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

