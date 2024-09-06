Here's Why Leidos (LDOS) Fell More Than Broader Market

Leidos (LDOS) closed the most recent trading day at $152.85, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security and engineering company had gained 7.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Leidos in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Leidos is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.04 billion, up 3.08% from the prior-year quarter.

LDOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.95 per share and revenue of $16.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.6% and +5.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Leidos should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.17% increase. Leidos is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Leidos is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.66 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

