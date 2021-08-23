Here's Why Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Leidos Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Leidos Holdings had US$5.20b in debt in July 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$338.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.86b.

A Look At Leidos Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:LDOS Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Leidos Holdings had liabilities of US$3.11b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.78b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$338.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.27b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.28b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Leidos Holdings is worth a massive US$13.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Leidos Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.4 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. If Leidos Holdings can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 19% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Leidos Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Leidos Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Leidos Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its net debt to EBITDA does undermine this impression a bit. All these things considered, it appears that Leidos Holdings can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Leidos Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

