Here's Why Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Leggett & Platt's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Leggett & Platt had US$2.09b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$269.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.82b.

How Healthy Is Leggett & Platt's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Leggett & Platt had liabilities of US$1.33b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.28b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$269.9m and US$722.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.62b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$4.18b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Leggett & Platt's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, Leggett & Platt uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.6 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Notably Leggett & Platt's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Leggett & Platt can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Leggett & Platt produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

On our analysis Leggett & Platt's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to handle its total liabilities. Considering this range of data points, we think Leggett & Platt is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Leggett & Platt (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

