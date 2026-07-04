Here's Why The Latest Rocket Lab Acquisition Could Shake Up The Entire Space Economy

Key Points

Rocket Lab will acquire the satellite maker Iridium.

The acquisition will help it keep pace with SpaceX in the nascent space market.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a developer of reusable orbital rockets, recently agreed to acquire Iridium (NASDAQ: IRDM), a provider of satellite communications services, for approximately $8 billion. It expects to close the cash-and-stock deal by mid-2027.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Could this deal shake up the space economy?

Rocket Lab generates most of its revenue from launch services for its Electron rockets (and upcoming Neutron rockets) and from the sale of satellite subsystems. These businesses are growing, but they're capital-intensive and operate at low margins. SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) upcoming Starship rocket could exacerbate that pressure by drastically reducing launch costs.

By acquiring Iridium, Rocket Lab gains a higher-margin, cash-generating business with recurring revenue from more than 2.5 million subscribers. It also gains dozens of satellites, its own weather-resilient L-band spectrum, and Iridium's consumer-facing data network. That expansion could pave the way toward stable profits in the future.

Rocket Lab's improved scale and diversification will make it a more formidable competitor for SpaceX -- which launches its own rockets through its space division, supports internet satellite services through Starlink, and is trying to tie it all together with its nascent AI business. Rocket Lab is still a lot smaller than SpaceX. Still, it will become the only other company to control the entire stack -- the factory, the rocket, the spectrum, and orbital operations -- for the space economy.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $505,952 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $58,823 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $418,761!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 4, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.