Here's Why Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Las Vegas Sands Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Las Vegas Sands had US$14.5b of debt, an increase on US$13.9b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$1.64b in cash leading to net debt of about US$12.9b.

How Strong Is Las Vegas Sands' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LVS Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Las Vegas Sands had liabilities of US$2.49b due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.0b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.64b in cash and US$167.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$15.7b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Las Vegas Sands is worth a massive US$26.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Las Vegas Sands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Las Vegas Sands made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$4.9b, which is a fall of 9.6%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Las Vegas Sands produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$929m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$1.2b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Las Vegas Sands (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

