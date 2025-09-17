Here's Why Larry Ellison Becoming the Richest Billionaire in the World Is Great News for Oracle Stock Investors.

Key Points Ellison owns over 40% of Oracle and has largely benefited from the stock’s rapid rise in recent years.

Oracle’s capital-intensive approach to cloud infrastructure is risky and takes buy-in from key investors.

Oracle is disrupting the cloud computing industry.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Larry Ellison, the co-founder, chair, and CTO of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), became the wealthiest person in the world on Sept. 10 after Oracle surged 36%. The stock popped in response to a highly ambitious five-year roadmap to grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) from around $10 billion in annual revenue to a staggering $144 billion.

If Oracle achieves this goal, OCI will surpass the current size of the leading three cloud giants by revenue -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

On Thursday, a 6.2% decline in Oracle, paired with a 6% jump in Tesla, led to Ellison slipping $1 billion below Elon Musk on the billionaire leaderboard, according to Bloomberg. Regardless, Ellison is now in a virtual tie with Musk as the richest person in the world because of his massive stake in Oracle.

Here's why Ellison's ownership of Oracle is great news for long-term investors, and whether the growth stock is a buy now.

The billionaire throughline

A common theme among the world's richest people is that the primary source of their wealth is existing ownership in one company. With the exception of the three Walton children, who inherited large stakes in Walmart, the other nine people on the list of the 10 richest billionaires all played pivotal roles in growing a business, and still hold meaningful positions in those businesses.

Ellison is unique because he owns such a massive amount of Oracle, whereas other founders have decreased positions in their businesses over time. So even though Oracle isn't worth as much as other "Ten Titans" stocks like Tesla, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Microsoft, or Nvidia, Ellison's massive stake can put a charge in his net worth when Oracle soars.

From a legacy stalwart to a cutting-edge AI play

Founder-led companies can be especially effective in the ever-changing technology sector. Ellison's large ownership stake and role as CTO make him heavily involved in Oracle's strategic direction.

Oracle has completely transformed its business model from a large database infrastructure and enterprise software model to a cloud computing giant. To pull it off, Oracle has had to invest a ton of capital, and fast, as the cloud computing race is highly competitive. Its capital expenditures (capex) have exploded higher -- outpacing revenue and earnings growth. So Oracle has taken on a considerable amount of debt to foot the bill.

Oracle is spending so much so quickly that its capex is now higher than its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Most of its capex is going toward building data centers. It's worth noting that capex doesn't even factor into Oracle's operating expenses with its existing businesses. This illustrates the extent of Oracle's leverage.

Oracle's spending is sky high and adds a considerable amount of risk to Oracle's investment thesis. With so much skin in the game, Ellison clearly saw this move as the right one for the long-term growth of the company. Ellison co-founded the company nearly 50 years ago in the late 1970s. So in this vein, Ellison's position is like Bill Gates still being a part of the top brass at Microsoft and having a massive stake in the company.

Oracle still has room to run

Ellison isn't calling all the shots at Oracle, but his large stake gives the company a level of credibility and a vote of confidence for individual investors interested in buying or holding the stock. If Ellison is putting his chips on the table and taking this big bet on cloud, then he must really believe it's the right long-term move, even if it takes a sledgehammer to Oracle's balance sheet and cash flow in the near term.

Wall Street was around. Oracle has nearly doubled in the last year and is up over 300% in the last three years. Investors often prefer capital-light, high-margin business models like those of Nvidia and Apple. Both companies design their products and outsource manufacturing, leading to high margins. But in Oracle's case, its capital-intensive strategy is a strength, as it is at the cutting edge of the future of hyper-efficient cloud computing.

Oracle isn't cheap by any means, but the stock could still be a good long-term investment for risk-tolerant investors seeking innovative companies where founders still have substantial financial incentives to make growth investments pay off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,369!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,583!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Daniel Foelber has positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Tesla, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.