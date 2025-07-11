Here's Why L3Harris Stock Looks Promising for Your Portfolio Now

L3Harris Technologies LHX benefits from its strong position in the U.S. defense market and global reach. The company's planned acquisitions contributed substantially to its overall growth. Given its significant growth, LHX is a good investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry.



Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

LHX’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.1% to $10.48 per share over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s 2025 revenues stands at $21.53 billion, which indicates growth of 1%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12%. LHX surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.27%.

LHX’s Return to Shareholders

LHX has been increasing its shareholders’ value through regular dividend payments. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is $1.20 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.80. The company’s current dividend yield is 1.85%, better than the industry's average of 1.16%.

L3Harris’ Global Reach & Key Acquisitions

L3Harris maintains a strong foothold in the U.S. defense space, while its global presence continues to be impactful. In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s international revenues contributed around 22.5% to its total revenues. The demand for L3Harris’ defense solutions remains solid across regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and South America and among NATO allies of the United States. This is reflected in the multi-million-dollar contracts the company regularly wins from overseas markets.



L3Harris continues to drive inorganic growth through impactful acquisitions. In 2024, the company completed the integration of the Aerojet Rocketdyne and Tactical Data Links acquisitions. These strategic acquisitions are expected to generate positive synergies, enhancing both L3Harris’ economies of scale and breadth of its product offerings.

LHX’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company utilizes shareholders’ funds to generate higher returns. Currently, L3Harris’ ROE is 12.38%, higher than the industry average of 10.73%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the aerospace-defense industry.

Overview of LHX’s Debt Structure

Currently, L3Harris’ total debt to capital is 37.98%, much better than the industry’s average of 52.08%.



LHX’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 3.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

LHX Stock Price Performance

In the past month, L3Harris stock has rallied 3.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

