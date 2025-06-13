Here's Why Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $39.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.29% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 0.81%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 269.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 billion, up 3.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $15.64 billion, which would represent changes of +82.35% and +3.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.2% higher. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.43, which means Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that KD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

