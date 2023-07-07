News & Insights

Here's Why Kura Sushi Stock Popped Today

July 07, 2023 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of restaurant chain Kura Sushi (NASDAQ: KRUS) popped today after the company reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. As of 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Kura Sushi stock was up almost 13% and approaching an all-time high.

So what

Kura Sushi is small restaurant chain with only 47 locations. But these locations pack a punch: The company generated $49.2 million in third-quarter revenue, which was up 29% year over year. This top-line growth included a 10% jump in same-store sales.

The real surprise from Kura Sushi in the third quarter was its profitability. The company had net income of $1.7 million, which more than tripled its figure in the prior-year quarter and was well ahead of investors' expectations.

Now what

With its strong financial results in the third quarter, management raised its full-year revenue guidance. Previously it expected full-year 2023 sales of $185 million to $188 million, but now it anticipates sales of $187 million to $189 million.

Over the long term, Kura Sushi believes it can have around 300 locations across the country. But it costs about $2.5 million to open a new location, so expansion is pricey. Therefore, management took advantage of its strong stock price to bolster its balance sheet with a stock offering. In the third quarter, it raised $64 million with its follow-on stock offering and put itself in a good financial position to keep growing.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

