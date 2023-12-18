Here's Why Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $69.29, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.45% for the day.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 4, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing a 38.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $52.2 million, showing a 32.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $241.15 million, indicating changes of +207.14% and +28.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% higher. At present, Kura Sushi boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kura Sushi is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 160.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.