Here's Why Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed the latest trading day at $35.20, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has climbed by 1.94% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.44 billion, indicating a 1.98% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $26.16 billion, indicating changes of +1.34% and -1.79%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kraft Heinz is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.47, so one might conclude that Kraft Heinz is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.